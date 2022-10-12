Lil Peep Wrongful Death Lawsuit Settled Out Of Court

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Peep’s mother sued his management team for wrongful death in 2019. He passed away from a drug overdose in 2017.

Lil Peep’s mother Liza Womack reached a settlement in her wrongful death lawsuit against his management team.

According to multiple reports, attorneys for both sides told a judge the case had been resolved “in principle.” Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

Womack sued First Access Entertainment over her son’s death in 2019. She accused FAE and Lil Peep’s former manager Brian “Chase” Ortega of wrongful death, negligence and breach of contract.

Lil Peep, whose real name was Gustav Ahr, passed away from a drug overdose in 2017. Womack claimed FAE, tour manager Belinda Mercer and others encouraged and enabled his drug use. She accused the defendants of providing him with drugs and pushing him to perform when he wasn’t well.

FAE denied any wrongdoing in a statement issued in 2019.

“Lil Peep’s death from an accidental drug overdose was a terrible tragedy,” FAE said. “However, the claim that First Access Entertainment, any of its employees, or Chase Ortega, or anyone else under our auspices was somehow responsible for, complicit in, or contributed to his death is categorically untrue.”

Womack spoke to Pitchfork about the case in 2021. She explained why she filed the lawsuit and what she hoped to accomplish.

“If people are held accountable for their actions, I will feel that justice has been done,” she said. “You learn to live with the pain, and you’re a different person, because when your child dies, the person that you were dies, too. But I will be glad, and I hope to feel satisfaction.”