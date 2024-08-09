Lil Pump Degrades VP Kamala Harris In Yet Another Pro-Trump Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Pump continues to pledge his allegiance to Donald Trump, this time with an Instagram video aimed at Vice President Kamala Harris.

The one-hit wonder took his thoughts to Instagram Live on Thursday (August 8) and told his 13.9 million followers he will leave the country if Harris wins the presidency. In the process, he degraded Harris, saying, “I swear on my Dad’s grave, if this stupid ass b#### Kamala Harris wins the f###### election, I’m moving out of America. I swore on everything.”

Lil Pump Leaving USA If ‘Stupid Ass B****’ Kamala Harris Wins Election- Then pump ya crazy looking azz away to Racist Trumpville. Hope they let you in! ANYBODY is better than Trump. I’d vote for your stupid mother first. https://t.co/bxncbMXpNi — Miguel A Nunez Jr (@MiguelANunezJr) August 8, 2024

Lil Pump has been riding for Trump for years now. In January, he took his adulation for Donald Trump to another level by getting a tattoo of Trump’s face. He showed off the new ink on his leg in two photos on Instagram with the caption “MAGA.”

He initially pledged his support for Trump during the 2020 presidential race and even appeared on stage with Trump at a campaign rally that year. However, Trump mistakenly referred to the rapper as “Lil Pimp.”

“I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country,” Pump told Trump at the rally. “You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA!”

In November 2023, Trump shouted out Lil Pump at a campaign rally in Florida. Trump said Pump was “one of the few” artists who publicly vouched for the twice-impeached politician. Lil Pump reaffirmed his support for Trump a month later. He captioned a picture of himself and Trump on Instagram: “Greatest president of all time.”

More recently, Lil Pump hared a photo of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat with the caption, “If you vote for Kamala you ain’t black.” Someone quickly reminded him neither is he.