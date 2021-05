Lil Pump has vowed to catch a body after some punks You broke the windows out of his luxury cars.

Rapper Lil Pump has vowed to pump some lead into a vandal or vandals, who ruined his luxury cars.

Pump was enjoying a night out on the town with his girlfriend, when he came home to his residence in Florida, to find most of his vehicles had been damaged.

The rapper was furious when he noticed several of his SUVs, as well as his black Rolls-Royce, all had their windows busted out.

“Bro I’ma to catch you whoever the f### did this and I’m going to blow your f###### brains out b####,” little pump fumed. “Let me catch your a## little n####, you little bum a## b####. Step foot in my yard again. I want you to step foot in my yard,”

The rapper continued, noting he would be up for the next three days straight laying in wait.

Lil Pump also dared the vandals to return to his property and promising to kill the perpetrator.

“That’s a free body for me. Y’all really that broke that you run around breaking people’s cars? B#### when I catch you I’m going to break your f###### face and whoever’s with you p####,” the rapper said.

It’s unclear if Lil Pump is going to involve the cops, and his insurance for the luxury vehicles will most likely cover the damage.

Check out Lil Pump’s heated message on Instagram live to the vandals