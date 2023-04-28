Lil Pump Owes Almost $2M To IRS, Just Received 2nd Lien

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rapper received two liens over the last two months.

Rapper Lil Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, is reportedly in trouble with the Internal Revenue Service, getting hit with two liens over the last couple of months. They want their money. He owes almost two million dollars and the agency is leaning hard on him for the gwap.

The 22-year-old “Gucci Gang” chart-topper was notified by the tax collection company on March 1 about the first one, according to Radar Online. This was followed up a couple of weeks later by another one— both dating from taxes filed over the pandemic.

The federal agency claims for the year 2021, he owes a total of $141,340.56. They also note that for the previous year, 2020, he owes $129,801.88 in unpaid taxes.

This is not the first time the government has come knocking on the rapper’s door. In 2019, reports stated he owed the IRS $90,000 and the year before that, $1,676,738.65.

Out of the $2,037,881.09 he owed over the last four-year tax cycles (excluding 2022 before they should have been just filed), he only paid $90,000.

Now, he owes a mind-blowing, $1,947,881.09.

Interestingly enough, Lil Pump has an estimated net worth of $12,000,000.

The artist has not released a statement about his tax issues. However, he is still doing shows. Just a week ago, he tore Penn State down with a jam-packed performance.

He shared a clip from the show, where the school paid top dollar for him, and asked, “What college should I do next?”