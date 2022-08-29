Lil Pump Ridicules Russ For Canceling European Tour

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Russ canceled his European tour due to mental health issues, which led to Lil Pump blasting the excuse on social media.

Lil Pump criticized Russ for canceling shows in Europe due to mental health issues.

Russ informed fans about the cancellation via social media on Sunday (August 28). Lil Pump responded by dissing Russ, mocking the reason given for calling off the tour.

“You think you got mental health issues?” Lil Pump said in a video posted on Instagram Stories. “I’m from Dade County, b####. I was born with mental health issues. How about you f###### deal with it and stop being a f###### p####?”

Lil Pump continued, “And you know damn well who I’m talking to, boy. Your ass just canceled a whole Europe tour, b####. Stop f###### canceling s###. Hop on that f###### plane and go do your shows you f###### p####.”

Russ was scheduled to tour Europe for a little over a month. He issued a lengthy statement about why he needed to cancel shows, prompting Lil Pump’s comments.

“I could make up excuses so that I don’t lose money but the reality is mentally I feel like s###,” Russ wrote. “In the last 24 hours s### happened that has led to some extremely lonely and empty realizations about things in my family life that have my head feeling like it’s gonna burst … I need time to make sense of certain things and for once I need to put myself first. I’m really sorry. I love y’all.”

Read the entire statement below.