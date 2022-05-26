Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Artist’s famous Gucci Gang cousin has not responded about his premature death.

Reports state Florida rapper OhTrapstar was killed in a car accident on Wednesday, May 25th, around 5:00 a.m.

WSVN reports that the 23-year-old upstart, whose real name is Ernesto Enrique Carralero, was in the car with two other people — a man and a woman— when the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a duplex in Miami and burst into flames.

The Miami Police Department has identified the other individuals who died in the car as Oklahoma native Bayle Pricilla Bucceri, 23, and fellow Floridian Candido Miguel Barroso-Nodarse, 22.

The house that the car slammed into had five people living there. Two of them were mildly injured and taken to the hospital to be treated. Now displayed, the American Red Cross is assisting with securing sustainable but temporary shelter for them.

Reports say the BMW, driving westbound on 82nd Street, flipped over, exploded in flames, and eventually landed on its roof.

A witness said, “It was a big hit. It was a big hit, and then, once we looked, we saw the fire, automatically, we called the cops. Me and my wife was sleeping. We looked out our window, and then we saw the car on fire, and we couldn’t tell if it hit the house.”

“We automatically called the cops. Before we even looked, we called the cops.”

OhTrapstar shared a famous connection to one of Hip-Hop’s top stars, Gucci Gang’s Lil Pump. Pump has not responded to the premature death yet.

One of OhTrapstar’s associates arrived at the accident scene and told people of his promise.

Dariens Martin said, “He was going to become something with his career because he was starting to come up.”

Some of his fans took to Twitter to send their condolences.

i saw dude perform in 2018 in Naples it was a great show great energy rip to bro — Sam Thraxx (@sam_thraxx) May 26, 2022

The friend added that the rapper was also his co-worker and “best friend. He was going to be the godfather to my kid.”

Investigators are still figuring out the details of the accident, saying it is “too early” to say what happened.

Miami Police officer Michael Vega, “It’s still too early to determine where exactly they were coming from, but it does appear that speed is a factor in this accident.”