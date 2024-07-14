Lil Reese Arrested At Los Angeles Hotel According To Boosie Badazz

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Official charges are unknown at this time.

Chicago rapper Lil Reese was reportedly arrested over the weekend, according to Boosie Badazz. The Baton Rogue native uploaded a video to his Instagram account claiming Reese was handcuffed and taken into custody at a hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Charges are unknown at this time.

“I’m at the hotel downtown and they just took Lil Reese to jail,” he says in the clip. “He came out handcuffed. They had all his bags, so if any y’all Lil Reese people, y’all need to check on him. They just took him to jail. Some woman said he lied on him or some s###. Any of Reese’s people, the Grim Reaper people, they just took him to jail downtown L.A. and put him in a car. Y’all need to tap in with your people.”

Boosie reveals #LilReese was just arrested on unknown charges in downtown LA 🔒🚨 pic.twitter.com/H4XKNe8zXV — Who’s Making Noise⁉️ (@RapCatchUp) July 14, 2024

Lil Reese has a long criminal record. In 2022, he was arrested in Harris County, Texas for aggravated assault against a family member. Local authorities also booked Reese on a second count of aggravated assault against a family member on May 25. He was denied bond on the first charge.

Harris County Jail records show a $60,000 bond amount for the May 25 arrest. Lil Reese’s next court date is currently set for August 16. In June 2021, Lil Reese was hit with domestic violence charges. His girlfriend at the time reportedly called 911, accusing Reese of hitting her in the face.

In 2012, footage of Lil Reese punching a woman spread across the internet. Champaign County, Illinois police arrested Reese for criminal trespass, mob action and battery in 2013 in connection to the incident. Two years earlier, Lil Reese pled guilty to burglary charges. He also faced other assault, battery and marijuana possession arrests over the years.