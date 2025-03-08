Lil Ronnie Update: Second “Coward” Turns Himself In For Killing Rapper & Daughter

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jakobie Russell’s arrest concludes a dramatic chapter in the investigation into the tragedy involving rapper G$ Lil Ronnie in Forest Hill, Texas.

Residents in Forest Hill, Texas, are feeling safer today after authorities apprehended the second suspect accused of the brutal murder of G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter R’Mani.

Jakobie Russell, 21, voluntarily turned himself in to U.S. Marshals this wee,k accompanied by his attorney.

He was immediately booked into Tarrant County Jail, facing charges of capital murder. If convicted, Russell and his alleged accomplice could face the death penalty under Texas law.

The tragic double shooting occurred Monday, March 3, at a typically quiet local car wash in Forest Hill, a community not accustomed to violence of this magnitude.

Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez acknowledged the potential connection between G$ Lil Ronnie’s music career and the violence, noting that investigators are carefully examining his lyrics and online presence for possible clues.

“Based on the music industry that he’s a part of, it is all part of the investigation,” Hernandez explained. “Everything that’s being put out is being reviewed and analyzed by the Texas Rangers, so we don’t have any specific motive at this time.”

Authorities have not yet publicly detailed how the rapper’s music may have contributed to the tragedy, but Hernandez confirmed that the investigation remains active and detectives are exploring all possible angles.

The first suspect, also charged with capital murder, was previously arrested, and Russell’s surrender completes the search for the two men authorities believe are responsible for the horrifying crime.