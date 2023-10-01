Lil Tay Blames Her Five-Year “Disappearance” On Sexual Deviant Father

The viral child rapper also claims Chris Hope owes more than $250,000 in child support.

Lil Tay was the victim of an internet death hoax earlier this year. The viral star, who became famous at 9 years old, is known for her Instagram videos depicting an extravagant rapper lifestyle. She was also associated with Chief Keef and the late XXXTENTACION, who she referred to as a “father figure.” But after Lil Tay’s swift rise to notoriety, she suddenly disappeared for five years until the recent death rumor.

Now 14, Lil Tay is setting the record straight on what she says really happened to her. On Sunday (October 1), Lil Tay became a trending Twitter topic after sharing a video in which she placed the blame on her father, who she claims only came back into her life when she became internet famous.

“Five years ago, I became famous and my abusive, absentee father who had not been in my life for years up ’til that point decided to come back into my life to take control over my career and my money. That’s why I disappeared. He started a court case to silence me so I could not speak on what was happening and so he could take control of my money. His name is Chris Hope. First of all, this man…he was bringing random ass women around all the time and literally hooking up with them in front of me. I was a child.”

Lil Tay went on to accuse her dad of having sex with a woman in the same bed where Tay was sleeping. She also said her dad, who has an “Asian fetish,” would find the women on Craigslist and provided receipts.

full instagram live explanation: lil tay exposing her father & revealing why she’s been gone for 5 years pic.twitter.com/xqhcusm3ZK — vrewls (@officialvrewls) September 30, 2023

Tay then says Hanne Hope, Chris Hope’s current wife and Tay’s stepmother, is a professional scammer. She insists “they were still doing out of pocket sexual sh##” in front of her and watching pornography whenever she was around. Hanne Hope allegedly physical abused Lil Tay as well while her father owes more than $250,000 in child support.

Lil Tay’s Instagram account announced her death on August 9. Several outlets obtained alleged statements from her camp, which claimed her brother had died, too. Roughly 24 hours later, Lil Tay surfaced online and said, “I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.”

Tay is currently trending on YouTube for her latest video, “Sucker 4 Green,” which has amassed more than 1.6 million views in one day. Watch it below.