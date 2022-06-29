Lil Tjay’s Condition Remains A Mystery In Wake Of Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A 27-year-old man named Mohamed Konate was arrested for allegedly shooting Lil Tjay in New Jersey on June 22.

A lack of updates about Lil Tjay sparked questions about his condition as he recovers from a shooting.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said he was in “critical but stable condition” on June 23. According to NorthJersey.com, prosecutors haven’t provided any updates since then despite receiving multiple requests.

Lil Tjay’s label Columbia Records is staying mum on his status too. Although Columbia didn’t return any messages inquiring about his health, the label posted an Instagram Stories clip of him as part of its Black Music Month celebration on Wednesday (June 29).

The 21-year-old artist underwent emergency surgery after getting shot on June 22. An affidavit noted Lil Tjay was struck multiple times in his thoracic cavity.

A 27-year-old suspect named Mohamed Konate was arrested for allegedly shooting Lil Tjay. Konate and a 22-year-old man named Antoine Boyd also suffered gunshot wounds.

Konate was charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree armed robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm and fourth-degree aggravated assault.

Boyd and Jeffrey Valdez, 24, were arrested for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. The two were with Lil Tjay at the time of the shooting. Both men got booked in Bergen County Jail but were later released.