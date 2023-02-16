Lil TJay Gets Ice Spice A Richard Mille Watch But Reports Denies Dating Rumors

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Friends… That’s what two of the Bronx’s biggest new stars are claiming.

Despite what people think about their chemistry, Lil TJay and Ice Spice say they are just friends.

Sure, on Valentine’s Day, he got her a six-figure watch from one of the world’s premier watch designers, Richard Mille. But they insist nothing is going on but a platonic situation.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the two recently collaborated on the Billboard Hot 100 Single “Gangsta Boo,” shooting the video and getting into mirroring each other’s same-day NYPD traffic trouble.

But over the last couple of days, it was revealed by Benny the Jeweler on social media that Lil Tjay dropped a big bag on his friend.

“When You Say You The King Of The City You Gotta Step Different EVERYTIME New Richard Millie RM-05 Rose Gold Gifted To @icespice from my brotha @liltjay,” he captioned.

The video says, “We got a gift here for my brother TJay. This is 6 figure Richard Mille RM005 Rose Gold with a white band. Ice Spice, come pick up your gift.”

According to TMZ, a source close to the Bronx Bombshell, says the two are just friends.