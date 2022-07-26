Lil Tjay Gunman Denied Independent Medical Treatment; Must Be Accompanied By Cops To Appointments

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The guy who shot Lil Tjay is in need of medical attention too. But he isn’t going anywhere without a police escort, according to a judge!

The man accused of shooting Bronx rapper Lil Tjay has been denied independent release for medical appointments with his private doctors.

On Monday, July 25th, the suspected shooter Mohamed Konate, who, as AllHipHop.com reported, is sitting in a Bergen County jail on attempted murder, armed robbery, and weapons offenses, met with Judge James Sattely to talk about his atypical incarceration circumstance and upcoming detention hearing.

The judge denied Konate’s initial release for medical treatment during this meeting.

But a conversation with Bergen County Jail’s medical director, Dr. Michael Hemsley, based on severe injuries, changed his mind.

Defense lawyer Michael Ashley said he shattered his kneecap and has conjunctivitis from being shot during the altercation that critically wounded Lil Tjay in such a way that he must relearn basic bodily functions, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

According to Hemsley, there is medical attention Konate needs, and he needs an escort of two officers to go to these outside appointments. Then once in the hospital, an officer would be assigned to him.

The doctor did not say if the county jail would give him physical therapy.

The prosecutor, Matt Fitzpatrick, deferred to the doctor’s expert opinion, according to NorthJersey.com, and the facility will make the proper arrangements for the defendant’s outside medical care.

Konate’s detention hearing will be held on August 8th.