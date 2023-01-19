Lil Tjay Out On $30K Bail After Gun Charge Arrest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper gets $30K bail and $90K bond after arrest.

Rapper Lil Tjay is out of jail on bail after being arrested earlier this week for having illegal guns in an SUV he was in after the Ice Spice “Gangsta Boo” video shoot.

AllHipHop.com reported the Bronx artist was pulled over in a traffic stop because of the tints in his window and for improperly displaying his license plates. That’s when the officers found three guns in a black Cadillac Escalade around 4 p.m.

According to the Daily News, cops located two pistols, along with bullets and magazines, in a box on the front passenger side floor space of the Escalade.

The officers allegedly found a third snug in the back pocket of the driver’s seat. No one in the car had permits for the weapons, so law enforcement arrested Tjay and the other three people in the SUV charging them all with felony weapon possession as well as criminal possession of ammunition.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a Bronx Criminal Court saw fit to release Lil Tjay on a $30K cash bail and $90K bond.

It has been a tough year for the rapper. Last year, he was shot seven times by a robber outside of a shopping center in New Jersey, AllHipHop.com reports.

“It was tough, you know. Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here. I’m here for a reason,” Lil Tjay he said.