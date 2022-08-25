Lil Tjay Promises To “Come Back Stronger Than Ever” After Near-Fatal Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Billboards announcing “I’M BACK.” – Lil Tjay,” appeared yesterday, and the rapper announced his comeback after being shot seven times.

Lil Tjay has given his fans an update on his health, speaking for the first time since he was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in June.

He promised he would “come back stronger than ever” despite rumors that he was paralyzed following the attempted robbery in New Jersey. He took to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 24) to connect with his followers, offering his first video update since being shot seven times. While he almost lost his life in the shooting, he is on now the mend. He thanked his fans for their support throughout his recovery.

“Hey, what’s going on, y’all? It’s your boy Tjay, man,” he said in the clip. “I’m just checking in with y’all. I just wanna say, thanks for the love, thanks for the support. I been looking at the DMs, the comments, and everything else, and I feel love.”

Lil Tjay reflected on the near-fatal shooting and is feeling positive about his future.

“Seven shots, it was tough, you know? Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here. Here for a reason, and new music coming soon,” he added. “We gonna come back stronger than ever. Love y’all.”

Meanwhile, fans were eager to hear from the rapper after he announced his return with an NYC billboard. “I’M BACK.” – Lil Tjay,” read the message on the billboard which popped up in the Bronx on Tuesday.

As reported by AllHop.Hop.com, the alleged shooter was arrested last month and is being held on Rikers Island. Mohamed Konate is charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder. His alleged co-defendants are hit with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon charges.