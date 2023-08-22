Lil Tjay Co-Signs Rod Wave’s Complaints About Internet Culture & The Media

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The New Yorker claims his name is never attached to positive stories.

Two Platinum-selling rap acts of the 2020s voiced their thoughts on current internet culture and the media. Both Florida’s Rod Wave and New York’s Lil Tjay had some things to get off their chests.

“Fame s### lame, square-ass blog n##### even worse,” wrote Rod Wave on his Instagram Story. “Anybody can say [your] name how they want to and blog sites [just] gone spread it to [the] world and [people] believe it.”

The 23-year-old recording artist added, “S### [is] not fair, don’t even care who y’all hurt [with that] s###.” In addition, Rod Wave blasted media outlets for apparent infidelity rumors spreading across the internet.

“I never say nun back to y’all ass but y’all went way [too] far [with that] cheating s###,” stated Rod Wave on IG. Bronx-bred rapper Lil Tjay reacted to Wave’s rants about bloggers on his own Instagram Story.

Tjay reposted Rod Wave’s social media message. The 22-year-old “Calling My Phone” hitmaker captioned his own IG post, “Internet dead [lie] on my name about mad s### [for real and] it’s [never] positive. Smh.”

Over the last several years, Lil Tjay found his name in the headlines after getting shot in New Jersey in 2022 and for multiple arrests in New York in 2023. A rumored relationship with his “Gangsta Boo” collaborator Ice Spice also generated blog articles.

Lil Tjay dropped his 222 album in July. The project peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 chart. Rod Wave prepares to release his Nostalgia studio LP on September 15. 2022’s Beautiful Mind debuted at No. 1 on the weekly Billboard rankings.