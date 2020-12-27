Lil Tjay Video Shoot Raided By The NYPD

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Lil Tjay had some unwanted guests yesterday as he shot a music video.
The NYPD crashed the rap star’s video shoot and detained the rapper for unknown reasons.
The Bronx, New York rapper posted a video of himself inside of his vehicle, as an NYPD officer tapped on his window and ordered him out of the SUV.
A large crowd gathered and the situation got a little tense, as the cops searched Lil Tjay’s vehicle, but ultimately came up empty-handed.
Lil Tjay took to Instagram Live to blast the cops for ruining his shoot and to chronicle the encounter.
It is unclear what the cops were looking for, but the 19-year-old rap star was not arrested or charged with any crime.
Lil Tjay fans rabidly defended him against the NYPD’S actions and blasted the cops for what they deemed to be an illegal search.