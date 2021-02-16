Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone” Featuring 6lack Jumps To No. 1 On Streaming Platforms

(AllHipHop News)
The current top trending song in America does not belong to Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Chris Brown, or Drake. A 19-year-old rapper from the Bronx is dominating the most popular streaming services at the moment.
Just in time for the Valentine’s Day weekend, Lil Tjay released his new song “Calling My Phone” featuring 6LACK on February 12. As of this morning (January 16), the single sits at #1 on Spotify’s daily Top 200 United States chart and Apple Music’s daily Top 100: USA chart.
Plus, the Cam Busby-directed music video for “Calling My Phone” racked up more than 8 million views on YouTube since the visuals debuted last Friday. A snippet of the record was also featured in over 100,000 fan-created Tik Tok vids.
Rt my pinned tweet & let’s get #CallingMyPhone to #1 on Billboard 😈❤️🌹 https://t.co/jYCg2fEJvb
— lil TJAY (@liltjay) February 15, 2021
If Lil Tjay’s latest single keeps the same streaming pace it could end up debuting high on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. A Top 10 placement would be a career-best for the teenager born Tione Jayden Merritt. He previously peaked at #11 on the Hot 100 as a guest of Polo G’s “Pop Out” in 2019.
Atlanta’s 6LACK is looking to score his highest Hot 100 entry with “Calling My Phone” as well. The Spillage Village collective member has yet to have a Top 40 hit. Khalid, Ty Dolla Sign, and 6LACK’s “OTW” rose as high as #57 in 2018.
Neither Lil Tjay nor 6LACK dropped a studio album over the previous 12 months. Tjay’s platinum-certified True 2 Myself LP hit DSPs in 2019. He did release the 7-track State of Emergency in May 2020. 6LACK’s most recent full-length project was 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter. The LVRN representative also let loose the 6pc Hot EP last June.