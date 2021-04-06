Lil Tjay’s ‘Destined 2 Win’ In Tight Race For No. 1 Spot On Album Chart

(AllHipHop News)
So far in his career, Lil Tjay managed to score a Top 5 project with 2019’s True 2 Myself. He also made it onto the Billboard 200 chart with 2019’s F.N EP (#38) and 2020’s State of Emergency EP (#31).
The 19-year-old rapper/singer is now looking to add a #1 album to his biography. Tjay’s sophomore studio LP, Destined 2 Win, is in a tight race for No. 1 on the next Billboard 200. According to HitsDailyDouble, the set is projected to open with 65,000-70,000 first-week units.
That total could be enough for Lil Tjay to land in the Billboard 200’s pole position. However, HDD noted that former #1 Justice by Justin Bieber and current #1 SoulFly by Rod Wave are competing for the top spot as well.
DESTINED 2 WIN OUT NOW 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/lsQzYKporo pic.twitter.com/2HKGHLQDmz
— lil TJAY (@liltjay) April 2, 2021
Prior to the release of Destined 2 Win, Tjay let his fans know that he is interested in being at the highest point of the charts. He wrote on Instagram, “Thank ya for running the numbers up on the [pre-save]. Let’s keep going and get this #1.”
That quote was part of Tjay’s caption for the official True 2 Myself trailer which featured boxing legend, Mike Tyson, as the narrator. 6LACK, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Offset, Saweetie, Toosi, and Tyga made appearances on the album.
Lil Tjay and 6LACK teamed up for the Top 3 Hot 100 hit “Calling My Phone.” The Bronx/Atlanta tandem performed their collaboration on Monday’s edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC.