Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fellow Houston native Willie D claims the “Wanna Be A Baller” rapper is in rough shape.

Lil Troy, most famous for his 1998 hit “Wanna Be A Baller,” has reportedly suffered a heart attack. According to fellow Houston native Willie D, he’s in rough shape.

On Sunday (September 1), the Geto Boys rapper shared an Instagram post that read: “Lil Troy Suffers Heart Attack..Fighting for His Life.” He included a link to his YouTube channel, which Willie D said included more details although nothing could found on the channel. AllHipHop has reached out to Lil Troy and his team for comment.

Lil Troy has faced a harrowing situation in 2021, when his semi-truck caught fire on a highway. The platinum-selling artist, who transitioned from music to truck driving, was reportedly driving the 18-wheeler when the incident occurred. The fire engulfed the truck, leading to dramatic scenes as flames and thick black smoke billowed into the air.

Fortunately, Lil Troy managed to escape the burning vehicle unharmed, though the truck itself sustained significant damage.

“Yesterday I had the scare of my life and the blessing of my life,” Troy posted on Instagram. “My truck caught on fire while I was driving on the freeway and I was blessed that I was able to get out of traffic and pull over and get out the truck with no nobody getting hurt. GOD IS good.”

As Lil Troy counted his blessings, he had a few clever words for ABC13: “If you notice, I hit the highway, making money the fly way. You know what I’m saying? Truck driving is the new way,” a nod to the “Wanna Be A Baller” lyrics.

“Wanna Be A Baller” featured Fat Pat, Lil’ Will, Yungstar, Big T and H.A.W.K. and lives on the album Sittin’ Fat Down South, which peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard 200 chart. But nearly everyone involved in the song’s creation died at an early age. Friends and family are praying he doesn’t suffer a similar fate.

This is a developing story.