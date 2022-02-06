Lil Uzi escaped prison, but he is still being punished for pulling a gun on his ex-girlfriend and SAINT JHN during an incident in Los Angeles last summer! Read more!

Rapper Lil Uzi has avoided prison time over a wild encounter with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd and singer SAINT JHN.

Last July, Brittany and SAINT JHN were at the Dialog Cafe in Los Angeles as the pair conducted what was labeled as a business meeting.

The rapper, who happened to be passing by the cafe in his SUV, noticed the pair and decided to see what was going on.

According to reports, Lil Uzi flew into a jealous rage and fought with SAINT JHN.

During the scuffle, Lil Uzi dropped a handgun. As Brittany attempted to diffuse the situation, Lil Uzi allegedly jammed the gun into her stomach to intimidate her.

Then, Lil Uzi allegedly pointed the weapon at several other people sitting at the same table as Brittany and SAINT JHN.

The rapper was eventually hit with three felonies: assault with a firearm, criminal threats, and domestic violence, in addition to a misdemeanor charge for carrying a loaded firearm.

According to TMZ.com, the Los Angeles County District’s Attorney offered Uzi a plea deal, which he accepted.

The rapper agreed to plead no contest to one count of felony assault with a firearm and misdemeanor injury to a girlfriend.

The Philadelphia native was sentenced to three years of probation. Additionally, he must undergo one year of treatment for his mental health and substance abuse.

Also, the Uzi must undergo one year of domestic violence counseling.

The punishment does not stop there. The rapper will also have to pay restitution and abide by a 10-year criminal protective order against Brittany.

Uzi, born Symere Bysil Woods, dated Brittany Byrd from 2014 to 2017 and mentioned her frequently on his early releases.

She also starred in the video for his big single” Money Longer.”

The couple split up in June of 2017. Lil Uzi has moved on and is dating JT of The City Girls.