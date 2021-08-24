Lil Uzi Vert Says Kanye West Is A Fake Pastor; Kanye Replies

Lil Uzi Vert had some words for Kanye West on Twitter and they were less than flattering!

Lil Uzi Vert is not here for Kanye West’s ministry and has taken to Twitter to call him out as a “fake pastor.” But does he really feel this way or is the Philadelphia rapper trying to insert himself into the Drake vs. Kanye news cycle.

The boy with the diamond-encrusted in his head tweeted his thoughts out with a laughing with tears emoji. In a post that has now been deleted, the “The Way Life Goes” rapper stated, “Kanye a fake pastor.”

Despite him removing the tweet swiftly, fans still saw it and commented. One said, “U mad u got left off Donda.” To which Uzi Vert responded, “Chill bro before he don’t send my head bag-mask thing.”

This is not the first time that the Uzi Vert publicly bashed Kanye, aiming at his religion and his sincerity as a friend.

He said, “On some real s###, Kanye West ain’t fu**in’ with me.” The video had “Praise Da Lord” typed across the front.

Kanye saw the video message and reposted it, seemingly with a tongue-in-cheek level of unbothered-ness. The “Jesus is King” rapper tweeted, “I love UZI. I be saying the same thing about Steve Jobs I be feeling just like UZI.”

Many think that Uzi is simply pushing his demonic rhetoric, which is anti-Ye’s Jesus trip.

“demonic uzi was your best era . you didn’t give af bout s###,” one fan stated in a separate post. Uzi Vert answers that he is “back on that.” Perhaps, he is using Kanye’s heat to slide in with some free promotion for his own new project.

Back on that https://t.co/U9o28rfe3n — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) August 23, 2021

It is a strategy … devilish … but a strategy all the same.