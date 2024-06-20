Lil Uzi Vert Denies Violently Assaulting Man Suing Him & Floyd Mayweather

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Uzi Vert, the rapper’s entourage and members of Floyd Mayweather’s Money Team were accused of beating up a man in 2023.

A 60-year-old man sued Lil Uzi Vert and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. for an alleged assault in New York. According to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast, Abdullah Ali claimed the rapper and Mayweather’s Money Team beat up Ali for looking at a Rolls-Royce in June 2023.

“Defendants …. without provocation attacked, assaulted and/or battered plaintiff Abdullah Ali while he was observing a Rolls Royce vehicle that was parked in a Money Team LLC labeled trailer,” Ali’s lawsuit contended.

Ali’s lawyers insisted he was “lawfully present” on a public street when the attack occurred. Lil Uzi Vert, Mayweather, their LLCs and 12 John Does were listed as defendants in the civil case. Six of the unknown defendants were Money Team members.

“Contrary to popular belief the streets of New York City are not a boxing ring,” Ali’s attorney Matthew Blit told The Daily Beast. “There are ramifications for laying your hands on a person. Our client was helpless that night, but he has chosen wisely to level the playing field and challenge the champ and musician in court with us in his corner.”

Ali sued Lil Uzi Vert and others for assault, battery, negligence and infliction of emotional distress. A publicist for the Atlantic Records artist denied any wrongdoing.

“Lil Uzi Vert doesn’t know Floyd Mayweather or have any form of affiliation with Mayweather’s Money Team and was not at the site of the alleged incident,” the publicist said.

Ali was the second plaintiff to sue Lil Uzi Vert in June. Last week, a production company filed a breach of contract and unjust enrichment lawsuit.

M99 Studios accused Lil Uzi Vert, whose real name is Symere Woods, of not paying for the company’s contributions to a European tour and festival performances. M99 pursued legal action to collect more than $533,000.