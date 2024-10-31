Lil Uzi Vert In Hot Water With Heaven’s Gate Over “Eternal Atake 2” Artwork 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Uzi Vert could face a challenge from two former members of Heaven’s Gate who threatened legal action over his upcoming album.

Lil Uzi Vert is gearing up to release their highly anticipated project, Eternal Atake 2, but could face a legal challenge from former members of Heaven’s Gate.

Back in 2018, Uzi shared the artwork for the original Eternal Atake album, a remake of the Heaven’s Gate keyhole logo. The UFO religion, often described as a cult, is most known for the mass suicide of its members in 1997.

The group threatened to sue for copyright infringement, and according to former Heaven’s Gate members, Lil Uzi was forced to change it.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Uzi shared a UFO-themed trailer and artwork for Eternal Atake 2, complete with a new logo.

However, two members who reportedly control the group’s intellectual property vowed to take legal action if Lil Uzi “takes it too far” with Eternal Atake 2.

“Same as last time,” they told Complex. “Stay away from our Intellectual Property. Give the Group some respect. And don’t try to offer to buy us off, like last time. We do not want your money, no matter how much it is.”

They claimed Uzi’s original Eternal Atake artwork was “a distortion and misuse of our IP.” They added, “We took action and forced him to make changes in the product.”

The Heaven’s Gate Duo Say Lil Uzi’s Music Causes Brain Damage

Although Lil Uzi was inspired by the UFO religion, the former Heaven’s Gate followers are not fans of the Philly rapper’s music.

“We have not listened to Vert’s music,” they said. “Living in this world is hard enough as it is, and we do not need the brain damage involved in listening to his works.”

The duo also told the outlet that their lawyer previously succeeded in a legal battle with Uzi.

“He still stepped over the line in one circumstance,” they added. “But we got him to give up thinking he could use our IP to push his idea of him being a divine ‘leader’ and motivating his ‘followers’ to leave the planet. We will see if he takes it too far this time.”

Nonetheless, Lil Uzi has updated their previous works with the Heaven’s Gate-inspired Eternal Atake 2 logo. The project is slated to arrive November 1.