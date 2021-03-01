Lil Uzi Vert Publicly Declares His Love For JT Of The City Girls

(AllHipHop News)
Lil Uzi Vert and JT have been flirting with each other online for weeks. Many Hip Hop fans began wondering if the two recording artists were really together romantically, taking part in a public relations stunt, or just engaging in social media trolling.
If Uzi is only trolling, he took the jokes to another level on Sunday by informing his followers that the City Girls member was more than just a friend. The 26-year-old Philadelphia-bred rhymer tweeted, “JT is the one.”
That tweet came after a lighthearted Twitter exchange between JT and Uzi about ordering crab legs. A few hours later, Uzi returned to Twitter to add, “I had 2 be real with myself I love JT and y’all will 2.”
Lil Uzi Vert’s social media declarations of love came after alleged screenshots from his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Byrd, began circulating online. The unconfirmed text messages supposedly showed Uzi telling Bryd he is still single and wants to be with her forever.
In response to a fan tweeting about the situation, JT wrote, “Nah she left thinking he was gone chase her & he ran the other way if you so over it & free why you posting screenshots?” When another user asked the Miami native why she was allegedly having sex with a man that is said to be in a relationship, JT fired back, “Cause I can, what y’all gone do?”
If Lil Uzi Vert and JT are really dating then they join a growing list of contemporary rap stars that are now in relationships with other rappers. Cardi B and Offset, Sweetie and Quavo, and Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine are also rapper-couples at the moment.
😂😂😂 they brung them up thank you
— JT (@ThegirlJT) March 1, 2021
JT is the one 🦇
— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 1, 2021
I had 2 be real with myself I love JT and y’all will 2🦇 https://t.co/3sLL4spEtP
— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 1, 2021
I be scared a mf gone make me look crazy but whatever I love you.
— JT (@ThegirlJT) February 27, 2021
I’m involving God every time in any situation….sweetie☺️💕
— JT (@ThegirlJT) March 1, 2021
Nah she left thinking he was gone chase her & he ran the other way if you so over it & free why you posting screenshots?
— JT (@ThegirlJT) March 1, 2021
Cause I can, what y’all gone do?
— JT (@ThegirlJT) March 1, 2021