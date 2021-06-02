Lil Uzi Vert Remove $24 Million Diamond From His Forehead

Lil Uzi appears to have ditched the expensive gem he had implanted into his dome.

Lil Uzi Vert seems to have removed the $24 million Eliantee & Co pink-colored diamond out of the middle of his forehead.

In a series of pictures posted on social media (Instagram stories, photos, videos, etc.), he was seen with his girlfriend JT without the gem prominently centered on his face.

He is also not rocking the bling in his new Calvin Klein commercial that dropped over three months ago in April.

The Philadelphia rapper copped the pricey rock earlier this year and told fans that it was valued more than all his “cars together” and his homes.

Because of how expensive the jewel is, he purchased an insurance plan.

Having it placed in his forehead was also an insurance plan, according to the “XO TOUR Llif3” rapper.

He said, “If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you.”He further said, “I’m Lil Uzi. I’m turnt up. So $24 million USD on a ring is the stupidest idea because I’m gonna look down and that ring ain’t gon’ be there…I know me. I wake up in odd places and different sceneries.”Check out these sightings of him without the implanted

diamond.