Lil Uzi Vert Working With Blink-182 and Pharrell On New Collaboration

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is stepping into the world of rock by recording a new track with Blink-182.
The band’s drummer, Travis Barker, has revealed the group has recruited Pharrell Williams to produce a song on their upcoming album, and it features a guest verse from Uzi.
“There’s a song with Uzi that’s really, really cool that we did with Pharrell,” he told Spotify’s “Rock This” with Allison Hagendorf podcast.
“I mean, it’s not like Blink’s making a rap song or anything. It’s like bringing Uzi over to our world. So it’s more of a punk kind of like reggae-feeling song.”
“I don’t think Blink will ever be anything but a pop-punk band,” Barker added. “That’s who we are, and I feel like our fans have journeyed with us when we’ve done songs like Miss You or ballads like Adam’s Song.”
Uzi isn’t the first rapper Blink-182 have worked with – they previously collaborated and toured with Lil Wayne, while Barker has worked with hip-hop star Trippie Redd, executive producing his new project NEON SHARK vs. Pegasus.
The new Blink-182 album, the follow-up to 2019’s Nine, will also include a tune with singer Grimes, which Barker describes as “really, really cool.”
The rockers are currently working to complete the project, ahead of a release later this year.