Take A Tour Of Lil Wayne’s $15 Million Lavish New Mansion

Young Money’s head honcho just dropped a fortune on a splashy new mansion in the San Fernando valley!

GRAMMY-winning rapper Lil Wayne has just purchased a new home in California, and you will never guess who his neighbor is!

KYLIE JENNER (watch out, Lil Tunechi, watch out).

According to the DailyMail, the Young Money mogul dropped an astronomical $15.4 million on a mansion, so he can stay in the same neighborhood as his artist Drake, Jessica Simpson, John Stamos, Kylie Jenner, and a couple of her other sisters.

The community is said to be “guard-gated” and in the San Fernando Valley, which is no surprise since there are so many famous people living there.

His new home is plush.

Reports say that it is sitting on 3 acres, is more than 12,100 square feet, and has seven bedrooms, eight baths, an outdoor bar, a personal movie theater, refrigerated wine display, a piano area, a gym, a family room, pool, a large breakfast room and two marble islands in the middle of the chef’s kitchen.

He also has a guest house that is bigger than the average New Yorker’s apartment. He has walk-in closets bigger than the average New Yorker’s apartment.

In addition to his beautiful new home, he is enjoying the success of yet another hit song.

His song, “Seeing Green” with Nicki Minaj is smoking on Spotify, his song “Control the World” with 24K Goldn is on the “Space Jam” soundtrack, and he has a new joint with KSI dropping on August 6 (yes, the same day Drake, Nas, and Kanye drops).