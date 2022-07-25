Lil Wayne Addresses Uncle Bob’s Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper honors the man that saved his life when he tried to kill himself almost 30 years ago.

New Orleans native and father of many new rappers’ styles, Lil Wayne, has lost his dear “Uncle Bob,” the white police officer who saved his life when he shot himself as a child.

The Young Money musician-turned-executive took to social media to give a heartfelt tribute, noting that his hero, who rescued him after a failed suicide attempt at the age of 12, will now be reunited with his departed wife.

“Everything happens for a reason. I was dying when I met u at this very spot,” he said in an Instagram post of the house he once stayed at.

“U refused to let me die. Everything that doesn’t happen, doesn’t happen for a reason. That reason being you and faith. RIP Uncle Bob. Aunt Kathie been waiting for u. I’ll love & miss u both and live for us all,” he continued.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Robert Hoobler, Uncle Bob’s real name, was found dead at his home on Friday, July 22.

“There was a bunch of black cops jumped over me when they saw me at that door, laying on the floor with that hole in my chest,” Lil Wayne said while reflecting on that day 27 years ago.

However, Hoobler took action to save the future rap star’s life.

“Those Black cops jumped over me, and ran through the crib, and said, ‘We found the gun, we found this, we found that.’ He said, ‘I found this baby on this floor. I need to get to a hospital.’ He didn’t wait for an ambulance. He took his car. He made somebody drive it, and he made sure that I lived,” Lil Wayne said.

Uncle Bob was 65 when he died, and police have not disclosed the cause of his death.