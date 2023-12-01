Lil Wayne Adds NFL Prospect To His Sports Agency’s Roster

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III inked a deal with Lil Wayne’s Young Money APAA Sports. Taylor shared a photo of himself signing his contract with the sports agency on social media on Thursday (November 30).

Taylor, a junior defensive tackle at Miami, declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. He is considered one of the top defensive tackle prospects in the upcoming draft, which takes place in April.

The NFL prospect finished his college career with 64 tackles, six sacks and one interception. Taylor played in Miami’s first 10 games of the 2023 season but missed the last two with an injury. The Hurricanes ended the season with a 7-5 record.

Lil Wayne founded Young Money Sports in 2014. A few years later, he announced a merger with APAA Sports.

Taylor’s signing will bolster Lil Wayne’s agency’s presence in the NFL. Its current NFL clients include Chicago Bears offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter.

Lil Wayne added to his Young Money APAA Sports roster a little over a month after he joined the ownership group of a Major League Pickleball team. Weezy became a part-owner and strategic advisor for the Texas Ranchers.

“We’re so excited to have Lil Wayne on board,” Ranchers CEO Evan Floersch said. “From the get-go, we set out to build a team that, at its core, was centered in pop culture to support our mission of becoming one of the most recognized brands in American sports. Having Wayne’s guidance, along with the rest of this incredible ownership group, emphasizes our stance on redefining sports ownership and being a positive force for good in our local pickleball community and beyond.”

Lil Wayne’s moves in the sports world have not kept him from releasing new music. He and 2 Chainz just dropped their Welcome 2 Collegrove album in November.

Stream the album below.