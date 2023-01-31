Lil Wayne Announces ‘Welcome To Tha Carter Tour’

Rapper and music mogul Lil Wayne is gearing up to go on tour.
The New Orleans native announced the “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour 2023” presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud and Live Nation.
According to the announcement, the 28-city tour will kick off this Spring at the historic Fillmore theater in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Apr. 4, and will touch two different North American countries, the United States and Canada.
Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 around 10 A.M. EST on Lilwayneofficial.com.
The tour announcement comes ahead of The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective pre-GRAMMY event. At this soiree, the chart-topper will receive the prestigious Global Impact Award, honoring his dynamic personal and professional achievements in the industry, accomplished since he was a teen with Cash Money (including making “Bling Bling” a commonplace term in the English lexicon).
Peep the tour dates and see if he will be in your town!
Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis
Thu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena*
Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena*
Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius
Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit
Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues
Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater
Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle
Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City
Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory
Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues
Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena*
Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues
Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues
Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic
Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern