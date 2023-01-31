Lil Wayne Announces ‘Welcome To Tha Carter Tour’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

28 cities across the U.S. and Canada will get to see one of the most influential artists of a generation.

Rapper and music mogul Lil Wayne is gearing up to go on tour.

The New Orleans native announced the “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour 2023” presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud and Live Nation.

According to the announcement, the 28-city tour will kick off this Spring at the historic Fillmore theater in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Apr. 4, and will touch two different North American countries, the United States and Canada.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 around 10 A.M. EST on Lilwayneofficial.com.

News of his tour has been shared days before

The tour announcement comes ahead of The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective pre-GRAMMY event. At this soiree, the chart-topper will receive the prestigious Global Impact Award, honoring his dynamic personal and professional achievements in the industry, accomplished since he was a teen with Cash Money (including making “Bling Bling” a commonplace term in the English lexicon).

Peep the tour dates and see if he will be in your town!

Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis

Thu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena*

Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena*

Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius

Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater

Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City

Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory

Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena*

Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern