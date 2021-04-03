Lil Wayne Buys Luxurious Mansion With A Hefty Price Tag

(AllHipHop News)
Earlier this year, it was revealed Lil Wayne landed a $100 million payday after he sold the masters of his Young Money record label to Universal.
The New Orleans bred rapper is putting his fortune to good use, with the purchase of a lavish mansion in Hidden Hills, California.
According to reports, Weezy plunked down over $15 million for a 12,000 ft home nestled in a gated community.
Wayne’s new estate sits on over three acres of land and has seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, and panoramic views.
There are also other luxurious amenities one would expect for such a hefty price tag.
Wayne’s new crib has a massive swimming pool, a basketball court, and even a one-bedroom guest house sitting on the property.
And Lil Wayne isn’t the only celebrity living in the gated community.
According to TMZ.com, most of the Kardashian clan lives in the neighborhood too.