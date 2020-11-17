EXCLUSIVE: Lil Wayne Charged With Possessing Gun, Ammunition Over 2019 Bust On Jet

By : / Categories : News / November 17, 2020

The rap star could be heading to prison after someone dimed him out for having drugs and guns on his private jet in 2019.

(AllHipHop News) 

Young Money boss Lil Wayne is facing up to 10 years in prison over a bust in Florida in December of 2019. 

The rap star was arrested on his Gulfstream G-V private jet on December 23rd, at the Miami Opa-Locka Executive airport after someone tipped off the Feds that he was traveling with drugs and guns. 

A search of Wayne’s jet found a small amount of cocaine, some opioids, and guns. 

At the time, reports suggested Wayne was toting a gold-plated .45. The Feds have charged him with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. 

“Dwayne Michael Carter, a/k/a Lil Wayne  knowingly possessed a firearm and ammunition in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce, knowing that he had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year,” according to Ariana Fajardo Orshan, United States Attorney.

The charge could mean big problems, for Wayne, who served a year on Rikers Island in 2010, after the cops found a .40 caliber handgun on his tour bust back in July of 2007. 

Wayne is due in court to answer the charge next month.

Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Tags : Hip-Hop News, lil wayne, Young Money


Scroll to Top