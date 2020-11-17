EXCLUSIVE: Lil Wayne Charged With Possessing Gun, Ammunition Over 2019 Bust On Jet

(AllHipHop News)
Young Money boss Lil Wayne is facing up to 10 years in prison over a bust in Florida in December of 2019.
The rap star was arrested on his Gulfstream G-V private jet on December 23rd, at the Miami Opa-Locka Executive airport after someone tipped off the Feds that he was traveling with drugs and guns.
A search of Wayne’s jet found a small amount of cocaine, some opioids, and guns.
At the time, reports suggested Wayne was toting a gold-plated .45. The Feds have charged him with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
“Dwayne Michael Carter, a/k/a Lil Wayne knowingly possessed a firearm and ammunition in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce, knowing that he had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year,” according to Ariana Fajardo Orshan, United States Attorney.
The charge could mean big problems, for Wayne, who served a year on Rikers Island in 2010, after the cops found a .40 caliber handgun on his tour bust back in July of 2007.
Wayne is due in court to answer the charge next month.