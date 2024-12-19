Lil Wayne & Chris Brown Allegedly Splurged Pandemic Aid On Jets, Parties & Models 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown and Lil Wayne allegedly splashed millions of dollars of pandemic relief funds on wild parties and shopping sprees.

Lil Wayne and Chris Brown allegedly misused pandemic relief aid on lavish parties, private jets, designer clothes and even “mystery women.”

According to a new report from Business Insider, the pair are among a number of celebrities who received payouts from the Shuttered Venue Operations Grant, a government initiative designed to support independent venues and arts organizations facing challenges during the pandemic.

Lil Wayne reportedly received a whopping $8.9 million from the little-known pandemic relief program, which helped finance his lavish lifestyle for two years.

The report found he spent over $1.3 million of the relief fund monies to fly on private jets. The largest chunk went to “commissions to then-manager Mack Maine,” with another $460,000 going towards designer threads and $15,000 on travel and accommodation for various women, including “a waitress at a H######-type restaurant and a p### actress.”

Weezy also allegedly billed nearly $88,000 on expenses related to a concert appearance he canceled.

Like Lil Wayne, Chris Brown also applied to the fund, receiving a $10 million grant.

He paid himself more than half of the money and billed taxpayers another $80,000 for his 33rd birthday party. Among the expenses for the bash was $2,100 for nude models in body paint.

Chris Brown also spent almost $180,000 of the grant on his celebrity basketball tournament. Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox was paid $20,000 for playing on Brown’s team.

Neither Lil Wayne nor Chris Brown responded to inquiries from Business Insider. However, the publication alleges Weezy “made a sexually explicit overture to a reporter” via text but “did not respond to questions.”