Lil Wayne Claps Back At Mark Cuban: “Don’t Make Me Get You Smacked Boy” 

Lil Wayne responded to Marc Cuban, who roasted the rapper using a lyric from Tha Carter V track “Uproar” after the Mavs beat the Suns.

Lil Wayne fired back at Mark Cuban after the Dallas Mavericks governor trolled the rapper after his team beat the Phoenix Suns.

The New Orleans native went viral after calling out Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic for foul-baiting during the series and called him a “ho” on Twitter. After beating the Suns, Cuban decided to send a shot back at Lil Wayne, using his own lyrics to troll him. He used a line from 2018’s “Uproar” to caption a photo of the rapper seated courtside in Phoenix.

“It’s a s### show, put you front row,” he wrote, retweeting Wayne’s “Luka a ho,” post.

Lil Wayne must have seen the tweet because he took to Twitter to respond.

“Mark Cuban don’t make me get u smacked boy U playing w me?? I will p### in ya fkn mouth ho,” he wrote in a tweet. However, he must have reconsidered as the post was soon deleted, although not before screenshots were taken.

Lil Wayne responds to Mark Cuban then deleted it.



Nonetheless, the tweet he shared a minute later, also apparently directed at the Mavericks owner, remains. “Ya lil b#### it’s up,” penned Lil Wayne.

Earlier this week, Skip Bayless shared some information he learned from Lil Wayne, who overheard a conversation from his courtside seat on Sunday. He was close enough to hear Suns head coach Monty Williams and Deandre Ayton during their sideline confrontation.

What “Our Man Lil Wayne” Told Skip Bayliss

“This, from what I was told, got really ugly,” Bayless explained during Monday’s episode of Undisputed. “From what our man Lil Wayne told me…I think he either heard it or could lip-read. Monty got so upset with Ayton that he said, ‘You fricking quit on us.’ And that led to an exchange where each Monty and Ayton had to be restrained from going at each other.”

"From what our man Lil Wayne told me, he was sitting across [from the Suns bench], Monty got so upset with Ayton that he said, 'You freaking quit on us'"



