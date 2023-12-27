Lil Wayne Declares Himself The LeBron James Of Rap: “A Phenom” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne compared himself to four-time MVP LeBron James, pointing to their enduring legacies in their respective careers.

Lil Wayne has likened his dominance in the rap game to the longevity of one of the greatest basketball players of all time, LeBron James.

During a recent interview, the Young Money record label founder drew parallels between himself and the four-time MVP. Weezy told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks that although “I do me the best,” there is an NBA player he would compare himself to.

“I would say that I’m like a LeBron,” Lil Wayne said. “A phenom. I dropped my first solo album when I was 14, and that’s the same album I’m talking about that went platinum. And I’ve been doing this at this pace or higher ever since, just like him.”

Lil Wayne tells @TaylorRooks why Ja should be the face of the NBA after LeBron 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ne1ZJpckp4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 22, 2023

Elsewhere during the interview, Rooks asked Lil Wayne to name a potential successor to the soon-to-be 39-year-old LeBron James. According to Wayne, Grizzlies star Ja Morant is the logical successor because of his ability to draw in fans with his entertaining style of play.

“To me, the obvious answer is Ja [Morant], because the NBA is entertainment,” he explained. “What I mean by that, there was always a Michael Jordan, and that was just like, God. Ja’s teams are competitive when he’s there, when he’s doing his thing.”

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne recently revealed he has an unreleased collaboration with NBA champion Kevin Durant.