Lil Wayne Denied Entry To The UK, Festival Announces

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne was scheduled to perform at the 2022 Strawberries and Creem Festival in Cambridge on June 18. He’s been replaced by Ludacris.

Lil Wayne won’t be performing at the 2022 Strawberries and Creem Festival as originally planned.

Festival organizers announced Weezy was denied entry to the UK. He was scheduled to perform at the event on Saturday (June 18).

“Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform at the festival on Saturday 18th June,” the festival said on its website. “Lil Wayne has been refused entry to the UK directly by the Home Office in a last minute decision. We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling.”

Festival organizers added, “We have received very minimal notice, and the timing of the decision is of course upsetting for all involved – including Lil Wayne’s fans, as well as the festival team.”

According to the BBC, the Home Office said it blocks entry to anyone “sentenced to a custodial sentence of 12 months or more.” Lil Wayne received a year-long sentence for gun possession in 2010.

The Strawberries and Creem Festival replaced the Young Money founder with Ludacris. Organizers are offering ticketholders a free ticket to the June 19 festival date or a discount for next year’s event.

“In absence of any statement from Lil Wayne, we would like to apologise to everyone who was coming to see him perform at S&C,” they said. “We look forward to welcoming the iconic Ludcacris to the stage instead.”

View the updated Strawberries and Creem lineup below.