Lil Wayne Drops Deluxe Version Of ‘Tha Carter V’ & Bryson Tiller Drops Deluxe Version Of ‘Trapsoul’

(AllHipHop News) Several rappers – like Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and DaBaby – released deluxe versions of their 2020 projects over the last nine months which helped bring in more global streams for the albums. Two other artists decided to revisit LPs from at least two years ago by increasing the number of songs on those respective bodies of work.
Lil Wayne dropped Tha Carter V deluxe on Friday. The Young Money spitter added new tracks to the album that originally came out in 2018. On Thursday, Weezy tweeted, “To celebrate the 2 year anniversary of C5 and show love to the dopest and most loyal fans EVER I’m adding 10 songs that didn’t make the original album! Tonight at 12 am EST let’s celebrate!!!”
My sh*t drop TONIGHT!!!!
To celebrate the 2 year anniversary of C5 and show love to the dopest and most loyal fans EVER I’m adding 10 songs that didn’t make the original album! Tonight at 12am EST let’s celebrate!!! 🤙🏾🤙🏾🤙🏾#IAintShitWithoutYou #Carter5Deluxe pic.twitter.com/VW1f2pDaZa
— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 24, 2020
Tha Carter V Deluxe is out now 🔥🐐https://t.co/tuOPASlowb
— Young Money (@YoungMoneySite) September 25, 2020
Bryson Tiller also let loose a repackaged version of his 2015 project. On September 22, he tweeted, “Before we get into my new album, I wanna celebrate with this special edition of my debut album, Trapsoul. Featuring a few songs that didn’t quite make the cut. Y’all asked for these on All Platforms and they’ll finally be yours this Friday. Thank you!”
Trapsoul (Deluxe) arrived after the Kentucky-raised singer put out the new singles “Inhale” and “Always Forever” earlier this month. Tiller also took time out last night to post about the news that the three police officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death were not charged with murder for shooting the 26-year-old EMT in her own apartment. Taylor lived in Tiller’s hometown of Louisville.
before we get into my new album, I wanna celebrate with this special edition of my debut album, Trapsoul. Featuring a few songs that didn’t quite make the cut. Y’all asked for these on All Platforms and they’ll finally be yours this Friday. thank you! pic.twitter.com/8MJ5rC5jYB
— tiller (@brysontiller) September 23, 2020
#JusticeForBreonna #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/NXGDkDGtGz
— tiller (@brysontiller) September 25, 2020