Lil Wayne Fans Divided After He Raps Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”  

Lil Wayne caused a stir online after a clip circulated of Weezy rapping the lyrics from Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” despite his ties to Drake.

In the snippet, Wayne appears to say the titular line during a recent performance. However, he held up his “OVO” pendant as he did so, seemingly confirming where his allegiance lies.

Nonetheless, the clip had social media users divided, with some claiming Lil Wayne hinted at bad blood with Drake. Fans were split in the AllHipHop comment section on Instagram, with users providing various explanations.

“Good get on the drake hate train,” one person wrote, while another suggested, “Seems like he is not picking a side.”

Others noted the significance of Wayne repping Drake’s OVO brand while spitting the “Not Like Us” lyrics.

“He was letting them know they NOT LIKE YoungMoney/OVO that’s why he holding the chain! Y’all can’t be this slow man,” another commenter replied.

A fourth person said, “Sounds like he said “they don’t like us” while showing the OVO chain.”

Lil Wayne remained silent during Drake’s battle with Kendrick Lamar and appeared to remain neutral. When asked to perform his K. Dot collab “Mona Lisa” last month, Wayne declined, although not out of loyalty to his fellow Young Money member.

“Do you know how hard that f###### song is, girl? You know what I mean?” Wayne said, highlighting the difficulty of performing the song live. “I don’t like to rap the words, but I’m going to learn that s###. I’m going to learn it. I’m going to learn. I got you.”