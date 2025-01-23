Lil Wayne Gets Surprising Response From NFL SuperBowl Champion Over Cheating Allegations

Lil Wayne should probably think twice about talking smack about his professional athlete buddie’s teams!

Lil Wayne’s latest criticism of an NFL franchise amid the ongoing, high-stakes playoffs is falling back on him in a humorous way.

On Tuesday (January 22), Jason and Travis Kelce appeared in the new episode of their New Heights podcast following the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Among the number of topics the duo of brotherly professional athletes chatted about unchecked was the Chiefs’ win in the game, which keeps their hopes of a three-peat at the SuperBowl alive.

Travis ended the game an exceptional performance, snagging seven receptions for a total of 117 yards and one touchdown. The Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes also put together a fairly impressive game in the teams 23 to 14 win over the Texans—slinging 16 completed passes through 25 throws and amassing 177 yards and one touchdown. Despite the franchise’s dynamic duo showing out and other key players doing their part, Lil Wayne wasn’t impressed by the win. In fact, he tweeted in disbelief, “I hate the cheating azz Chiefs,” on January 18 during the game. He also tweeted, “It’s not even impressive when u cheat and then clearly try to cheat. Just win baby.”

I hate the cheating azz chiefs — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 18, 2025

Wayne wasn’t the only person who was critical of the Chiefs, as numerous fans flocked to social media with their remarks about the referees fixing the game along with egging on the running joke suggesting the team uses ancient “Black magic” to win. However, when it came down to it, the brothers appeared to take both Wayne’s words, and the weight of the world, with a grain of salt. “The whole world was talking about something else during the game, and I’m sure you saw some of this, but they were complaining about the refs again, Trav,” Jason said. “Even Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne [wrote on social media], ‘I hate the cheating a– Chiefs. So an a– with two z’s.”

Travis simply replied with a laugh “Shout out to Tunechi, man.”

It’s likely that Travis is giving Wayne a pass, due to the personal relationship they share. Not only did Weezy perform at his Kelce Jam music festival in Kansas last year in May, Travis jumped on stage with Wayne when he brought out 2 Chainz and even let the pair of rapper’s hold the Lombardi trophy while they performed.

Check the interview in the video above.