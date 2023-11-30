Lil Wayne Kicks Off “Book Of Clarence” Soundtrack Featuring JAY-Z, Kid Cudi & More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The first track from the upcoming motion picture The Book of Clarence has arrived and as a result, there’s new music from Lil Wayne.

On Tuesday (November 28) Legendary Entertainment unleashed “Hallelujah Heaven,” the first single from the soundtrack featuring Jeymes Samuel, who also directed the film, and Lil Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks.

Samuel also produced the record, which arrived intact with the first official trailer for the film. In a statement about the film, Samuel, who also delivered the Netflix original The Harder They Fall, explained how this film was something he’s wanted to create for quite some time.

“[The Book of Clarence] is a film that I wanted to make for many years,” Samuel said in part. “While I was working on [The Harder They Fall] and all my other projects, the story and the music for [The Book of Clarence] was always there percolating in my mind.”

Samuel added the experience working with Weezy, Banton and Ranks was a dream come true.

“There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score and write and perform on the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie—it was all one amazing journey where one depended on the other,” he continued. “But I also worked with the most awesome artists on our track ‘Hallelujah Heaven’ collaborating with Lil Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks was so dope, I loved getting them all on the same track.”

In addition to the aforementioned artists, the soundtrack for The Book of Clarence is set to include contributions from artists such as JAY-Z, Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, Yemi Alade and many more.

The film will be available on January 24, but until then, check out the official trailer below.