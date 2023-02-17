Lil Wayne Now A Playable Character On “NBA 2K23” MyTeam Mode 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne fans will now be able to unlock Weezy’s NBA 2K23 MyTeam Mode card by completing a Spotlight Challenge.

After performing at the official NBA 2K23 launch party last year, Lil Wayne has now become one of the game’s playable characters.

On Thursday (Feb. 16) the 2K Sports announced that the five-time Grammy-winning rapper is making his way to NBA 2K23 MyTeam.

Players can unlock Weezy’s card by completing a Spotlight Challenge. According to the video released by 2K Sports, Lil Wayne will come in at an 89 overall rating. Check out the trailer below, backed by the New Orleans native’s 2005 hit “Best Rapper Alive.”

Newest edition to MyTEAM’s crossover series 🤙🏾 @Ronnie2k



Tunechi x @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/ClGQ3vWzoF — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 16, 2023

After being featured in multiple NBA 2K soundtracks, Lil Wayne made an appearance at the NBA 2K23 L.A. launch party last September. He rocked the stage with a selection of hits, including “Blunt Blowin,’“ “Wasted,“ “Mrs. Officer,“ and “A Milli.”

During an interview shortly after launching the new game, 2K Games’ digital marketing director Ronnie Singh, also known as Ronnie 2K, opened up about his relationship with Lil Wayne.

“The Wayne thing, he’s the best rapper of all-time, probably,” Ronnie 2K explained to Sports Illustrated. “I had been working on that for a while. When he shouted me out in the middle, I was like, ‘What the hell is happening?’ I think we’ve earned our position there, and it’s taken years and years of shifting the game, the tremendous amount of work our studio does to be relevant.”

Meanwhile, in other Lil Wayne news, NLE Choppa recently announced he has an upcoming collab with the Young Money honcho. The Memphis rapper gifted Wayne a bouquet of roses and a skateboard, thanking him for being an inspiration.