The former attorney for rapper Lil Wayne is suing him for money he claims he is owed. But Tunechi says not so fast, buddy.

Mr. Young Money dismisses the allegations and spits back that the janky lawyer was paid for his service healthily — even though he was supposedly trash at his job.

Ronald Sweeney is suing the “Lollipop” artist for $20 million and contends that he has worked with him since 2005, negotiated big deals, and handled a plethora of the free spirit rock star’s lawsuits.

He says that he is owed a commission for his work. Sweeney states in his claim that he “worked tirelessly as Lil Wayne’s manager and close confidante for nearly 14 years, managing his managers, all of his entities, his “friends, his enemies, and his lawyers.”

Sweeney also says that the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Carter, “failed and refused to pay Plaintiffs his promised 10% of the recovery from lawsuits, 10% of the sale of master recordings owned by Lil Wayne’s record label, and then 17% in general commissions that he owes to Plaintiffs in connection with Plaintiff’s day to day management activities.”

Sweeney doesn’t know who he is messing with. Did you see Lil’ Wayne’s most recent Instagram? It simply said, “Mode” and featured his mini-me ready for war.

The “Bling Bling” originator says that Sweeney has been paid any fees owed him as his attorney, citing $20 million that has already been given to the legal beagle. He further asserts that Sweeney was never his manager. He was barely a good lawyer.

Wayne’s new lawyer stated in a counter filing, “Sweeney negligently handled legal matters entrusted to him, charged him an unconscionable fee (one that was double the contingency legal fee customarily charged by lawyers in the entertainment industry), and was paid legal fees without Carter’s consent.”

He even notes that during the time that Sweeney was serving as his legal representation, his law license was suspended. The filing that is requesting for the court to toss out the case, says that the license suspension happened “more than once during the course of their attorney-client relationship.”

Wayne allegedly has receipts. This story is developing.