Lil Wayne Drops Previously Unreleased Single “Ya Dig” From His Vault

Lil Wayne unearthed a previously unreleased single titled “Ya Dig” from his vault, giving fans another cut from his late 2000s recordings.

Lil Wayne went into his vault and dug up an old track titled “Ya Dig” for the world to hear.

According to Lil Wayne HQ, “Ya Dig” was recorded in either late 2007 or early 2008. Weezy didn’t explain why he dropped a song that’s well over a decade old at this point, but his fans now get to enjoy a previously unreleased cut from his most prolific run.

Lil Wayne’s “Ya Dig” single arrives just one week after he teamed up with Rich The Kid for the collaborative project Trust Fund Babies.

The 10-track album features production by Tay Keith, Murda Beatz, LunchMoney Lewis and MonstaBeatz, among others. YG makes the lone guest appearance on the LP.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Lil Wayne explained why he joined forces with Rich The Kid for the Trust Fund Babies project.

“Rich is like my little bro from day one,” he told Lowe. “Me and Rich had been rocking for years, and we always said we were going to do something.”

He added, “We might do a song here and there, but we locked it in, got in there and we put our mindset [to it] and did it.”

Listen to Lil Wayne’s “Ya Dig” above and check out Trust Fund Babies below.