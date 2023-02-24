Lil Wayne Reacts To Landing At No. 7 On 50 Greatest Rappers List

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Plus, listen to Weezy’s new single featuring the late DMX.

Many Hip Hop fans have spent the last two weeks debating a Billboard/Vibe‘s 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time article. The publications ranked rappers, like Lil Wayne, based on body of work/achievements, cultural impact/influence, lyrics, and flow.

Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe spoke to Lil Wayne to discuss his new song “Kant Nobody” featuring the late emcee DMX. The conversation also included Weezy reacting to his No. 7 placement on the GOAT list behind Jay-Z (#1), Kendrick Lamar (#2), Nas (#3), 2Pac (#4), Eminem (#5), and The Notorious B.I.G. (#6).

“Man, who the hell is before me? Was the list including all Hip Hop, like before and after as well? I can deal with that,” said Wayne. “I will tell you that I am a m############ one. Everybody whose names you named, they also know I’m number one. Go ask them. They know what it is.”

Hip Hop has always had an element of competitiveness attached to it. Battles between breakdancers, deejays, graffiti artists, and rappers contributed to the rise of the culture in the 1970s and 1980s. Lowe also asked Wayne about the sports-like element of the culture.

“This is creativity. No one gets behind a mic, approaches a song, and says, ‘I’m making a song so it can be better than this one.’ If we all approached it that way, yeah it’d be a competition,” stated Lil Wayne. “This is creativity. Any individual who creates, this is their individuality. They’re putting their growth and creativity out there for you to enjoy. But we also know this is what the world does, so we have no problem with it.”

Lil Wayne released the “Kant Nobody” single featuring DMX this week. The Young Money Entertainment record label founder is preparing to drop Tha Carter 6 project. The sixth installment in the legendary album series will be Wayne’s first studio LP since 2020’s Funeral.