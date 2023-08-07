Lil Wayne Records New Theme Song For Skip Bayless, Who Calls It “Instant Classic”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne is expected to appear in a weekly segment on the revamped version of his friend Skip Bayless’ FS1 show ‘Undisputed.’

Lil Wayne helped his pal Skip Bayless by recording another theme song for the sports commentator’s TV show Undisputed. Bayless boasted about the track while teasing the upcoming relaunch of Undisputed on Monday (August 7).

“Shot a video for the new theme song Lil Wayne wrote and recorded for the new Undisputed, launching August 28,” Bayless wrote. The song is called ‘Good Morning.’ Instant classic. Can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Shot a video for the new theme song Lil Wayne wrote and recorded for the new Undisputed, launching August 28. The song is called “Good Morning.” Instant classic. Can’t wait for you to hear it. pic.twitter.com/rPpl41ESVP — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 7, 2023

Lil Wayne previously created a track titled “No Mercy” for Undisputed, which airs on FS1. The song served as the sports debate show’s intro music from 2016 to 2023.

Bayless enlisted Lil Wayne to make a new theme song following the departure of co-host Shannon Sharpe. The former NFL tight end left the show in June. Sharpe had been with the show since its premiere in 2016.

According to the New York Post, Bayless found a new co-host in former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman. The Super Bowl champion will reportedly join Bayless for 50-100 shows per year.

Earlier this month, Bayless revealed Lil Wayne will regularly appear on the revamped version of Undisputed. The diamond-selling rapper is expected to be part of a segment every Friday but won’t be in the studio regularly due to his touring schedule.