Lil Wayne Releases ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ Mixtape On Streaming Services

By: Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen to the new single “Cameras” featuring Allan Cubas.

At one point, in the 2000s and 2010s, Hip Hop legend Lil Wayne was the undisputed mixtape king. His 2011 project, Sorry 4 The Wait, is widely considered a classic.

Lil Wayne fans can now listen to Sorry 4 The Wait on streaming services for the first time. In addition to the original twelve tracks, the re-issued edition contains four new songs.

“Cameras” featuring Allan Cubas is the lead single for the extended version of Sorry 4 The Wait. Allan Cubas represents the new era of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment label.

Sorry 4 The Wait also features Gudda Gudda, Lil B, Thugga, Raw Dizzy, Flow, and T@. That collective of rhymers rapped over beats from songs by Meek Mill, Drake, Waka Flocka Flame, Future, Big Sean, Adele, Beyoncé, and more.

Lil Wayne’s critically-acclaimed mixtape discography also includes Da Drought series, The Dedication series, and No Ceilings series. The New Orleans native dropped his most recent studio album, Funeral, in 2020.