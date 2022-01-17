Lil Wayne Releases ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ Mixtape On Streaming Services

At one point, in the 2000s and 2010s, Hip Hop legend Lil Wayne was the undisputed mixtape king. His 2011 project, Sorry 4 The Wait, is widely considered a classic.

Lil Wayne fans can now listen to Sorry 4 The Wait on streaming services for the first time. In addition to the original twelve tracks, the re-issued edition contains four new songs.

“Cameras” featuring Allan Cubas is the lead single for the extended version of Sorry 4 The Wait. Allan Cubas represents the new era of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment label.

Sorry 4 The Wait also features Gudda Gudda, Lil B, Thugga, Raw Dizzy, Flow, and T@. That collective of rhymers rapped over beats from songs by Meek Mill, Drake, Waka Flocka Flame, Future, Big Sean, Adele, Beyoncé, and more.

Lil Wayne’s critically-acclaimed mixtape discography also includes Da Drought series, The Dedication series, and No Ceilings series. The New Orleans native dropped his most recent studio album, Funeral, in 2020.