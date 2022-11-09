Lil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella “Best Competition” For Young Money In A Verzuz Battle 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne said if his Young Money Records collective were to ever compete in a Verzuz battle, the Roc-A-Fella crew would be their ideal opponents.

Fans have long since wanted to see the New Orleans native go head-to-head with another legendary rapper in a Verzuz clash, with many touting Jay-Z as the only emcee with a catalog that could beat Lil Wayne.

According to Weezy, if he were to battle with his Young Money team, Hov’s former Roc-A-Fella Records roster would be the “best competition” for them.

Marcellus Wiley put the question to Wayne during a recent episode of his More To It podcast, asking who would “give the people what they want?” The former NFL player offered No Limit, Death Row, Bad Boy, and Quality Control as potential adversaries. However, Wayne had another squad in mind.

“I would say, the best competition, I’m going to have to go with Roc-A-Fella,” Lil Wayne stated, surprising the host. Listen to the clip below.

A potential Young Money vs. Roc-A-Fella battle would be one of the most epic Verzuz clashes yet. The likes of Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, and more would go head-to-head against artists including Jay Z, Kanye West, Memphis Bleek, Beanie Sigel, and Cam’ron.

Elsewhere during the same interview, Lil Wayne hailed Jay-Z as Hip-Hop’s G.O.A.T.

“The greatest rapper of all time Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. When you do this rapping thing, obviously like Football, every sport is different. You play Hockey, I’m sure they got something that they only know about. Something that they probably can’t explain, but only they know. That thing in rap, that we only know in rap, he has that. He’s the Tom Brady of that,” Wayne stated.