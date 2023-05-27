Lil Wayne Sends Fatburger Truck To Writers Guild Picketers Posted Up At Warner Bros. Studios

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It’s been four weeks since contract talks collapsed between the studios and the Writers Guild of America (WGA). Members of the WGA have continued picketing in Los Angeles and New York City, collecting more and more support along the way. On May 24, Lil Wayne sent a Fatburger food truck to Warner Bros. studios, where several picketers were posted up.

One of the picketers, writer Gennefer Gross, thanked Lil Wayne on Twitter. She wrote, “Thank you Lil Wayne for sending a @Fatburger truck to the picket lines today AND for having a turkey burger so I can keep this #StrikeBodSummer going! #WritersStrike #WGAStrong.”

Thank you, Lil Wayne, for sending a @Fatburger truck to the picket lines today AND for having a turkey burger so I can keep this #StrikeBodSummer going! #WritersStrike #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/PX97OjFKBq — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) May 26, 2023

Lil Wayne is one of the many celebrities who’ve shown their support for the WGA. Snoop Dogg wrote previously, “[Artists] need to figure it out the same way the writers are figuring it out. The writers are striking because [of] streaming; they can’t get paid. Because when it’s on the platform, it’s not like in the box office.”

Drew Barrymore also dropped out of hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards last month in solidarity with the WGA. Weezer showed up to perform for the picketers as did Imagine Dragons and Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello.

Flavor Flav also showed up outside of the Warner Bros. studio on May 18. He brought pizza, burgers and fries to those on the picket line and also danced along to the Public Enemy protest anthem, “Fight the Power.” He was later spotted posing for photos with the Ted Lasso team, including Jason Sudeikis, and the Abbott Elementary team, including Quinta Brunson.