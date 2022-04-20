Lil’ Wayne Settles Lawsuit With Hyde Nightclub Bouncer

The security guard claims the Cash Money artist got him rushed because he was white.

Rapper Lil’ Wayne has settled a lawsuit filed by a white club bouncer who claimed race was a motivating factor in getting beat down by the artist and his entourage.

According to The Blast, the Billboard chart-topper has made an undisclosed settlement with Andrew Nunemacher, a security guard at a Los Angeles nightclub called “Hyde,” who claimed Wayne and his entourage beat him up based on the color of his skin.

Nunemacher claimed it was “racially motivated” because someone yelled “F##k you, white boy!” before he was assaulted. He filed his lawsuit under California’s ‘Unruh Civil Rights Act’ on the basis of his “Caucasian ancestry and descent.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Weezy was not cooperative with the courts in this case.

Earlier this year, the man’s lawyers needed to get a judge to make the New Orleans native come in and give a deposition.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jon R. Takasugi allowed Nunemacher’s attorneys to depose the “Lollipop” rapper for an additional allotment of two hours before legal proceedings started after lawyers noted in court papers that Lil’ Wayne’s behavior in their November deposition was “beyond extreme.”

The claim alleges that the artist “took pride in his refusals to answer fundamental questions during the first deposition while his attorneys sat back and made inappropriate and frivolous objections, encouraging a display that mocks the civil process.”

Reports said he left the virtual deposition after only a couple of hours. According to the court papers, he “abruptly exited the Zoom for the second time and did not return.”

As of this week, the two parties have settled, and it is unclear if this is a monetary agreement.

The legal document says, “The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement.”

Lil Wayne has gone on record, sometimes to the dismay of Black people, to talk about his color-blindness. He attributes this to his Uncle Bob, the officer who saved his life after he shot himself as a child.