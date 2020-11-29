Lil Wayne Issues Statement After Ditching Highly-Anticipated Performance During Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. Fight

(AllHipHop News)
Lil Wayne has dropped out of his headlining performance tonight during the Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. fight.
According to reports, Wayne never boarded the private jet the promoters booked for him, leaving organizers scrambling for a suitable replacement.
There are reports that reps for Triller, which helped put on the fight, are scrambling to book Snoop Dogg as a last-minute replacement, which would appease disappointed spectators.
Due to unforeseeable circumstances I won’t be performing tonight at the Tyson/Jones fight. Hope the event is still a success and much love to Triller. Love 🤙🏾
— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 28, 2020
So far, the other big names booked for the event, including DaBaby, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and YG are still slated to give fans their $49.99’s worth.
But Wayne’s absence is still a blow to Tyson’s big night since Weezy’s gig was supposed to help launch the boxing legend’s new brand, the Legends Only League.
Wayne has become somewhat infamous for being finicky with his live gigs. He notoriously canceled several dates on his co-headlining tour with rock group blink-182 in 2019 and dropped out of his headlining set for the Life Is Beautiful festival that same year.
It would have been a great time for Wayne to have performed since he lit up the Internet with the release of his new mixtape “No Ceilings 3.”